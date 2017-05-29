TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 person transported to hospital, Fourth Street shutdown after Longview wreck

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in Longview Monday.

According to police, a vehicle rolled over and was on its side after the wreck on Fourth Street and North Eastman Road.

Fourth Street, going towards Highway 259, is shut down until the power comes back to that intersection, according to police.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

LFD, LPD working a 2 vehicle rollover accident @ Eastman & Fourth. Injured transported to area hospitals. Drive carefully when power is out. pic.twitter.com/EBCYmkgO95 — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) May 29, 2017

