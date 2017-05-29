TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 person transported to hospital, Fourth Street s - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 person transported to hospital, Fourth Street shutdown after Longview wreck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(Source: Longview PD) (Source: Longview PD)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in Longview Monday. 

According to police, a vehicle rolled over and was on its side after the wreck on Fourth Street and North Eastman Road. 

Fourth Street, going towards Highway 259, is shut down until the power comes back to that intersection, according to police. 

Drivers should seek alternate routes. 

