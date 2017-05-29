City of Longview releases guidelines for storm debris disposal

From the City of Longview

Due to recent storms, the City of Longview Sanitation Division reminds residential sanitation customers that Bulky Item collection is available for collection of yard debris.

Residents can call Sanitation at 903-237-1250 to schedule a pick-up. Residents may also take debris to the Compost Site located at 2020 Swinging Bridge Rd. The Compost Site is not open Monday, May 29, but will be open Tuesday, May 30. Please bring a current water bill to the Compost Site to show as proof as customer. Citizens are reminded to follow these simple yard debris guidelines.

Bulky item service is for limbs smaller than 24 inches in diameter and less than 10 feet. For larger trees and limbs, please contact a private tree service.

Place all tree limbs as close to the curb without being in the roadway.

Do not place limbs under low-lying branches or utility lines.

Do not place limbs near poles or mailboxes.

Loose leaves and pine needles should be placed in paper compost bags or in separate containers.

Be sure to call Sanitation at 903-237-1250 or use the CitySend app to schedule bulky item pickup.