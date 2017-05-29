City of Longview releases guidelines for storm debris disposal

Clean up efforts are underway across East Texas as people are trying to recover from the damage of Sunday's storms.More >>
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a crash involving motorcycles.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in Longview Monday.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law a measure creating a statewide regulatory framework for ride-hailing companies, overriding local measures that prompted businesses such as Uber and Lyft to leave Austin and other cities.More >>
