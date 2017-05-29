Day One of Heroes Flight

Veterans departed from the Tyler Airport Monday in route to Washington D.C. for the annual Heroes Flight.

A group of 23 World War II veterans and 26 guardians and volunteers will tour various memorial monuments in Washington, D.C.

After a small ceremony at 8:05 a.m., the heroes departed from the Tyler Airport at 8:30 a.m.

The heroes are scheduled to return to Tyler Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.

This is the 13th trip that has been sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Company and Super 1 Foods. Three hundred ninety-three veterans will have visited Washington D.C., thanks to the Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods Heroes Flight, at the conclusion of this tour.

