Longview investigating death of elderly woman struck by vehicle

The Longview police department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

According to the Longview police’s Facebook post, the accident occurred at around 12:11 a.m., Monday, on the 5700 block of W. Marshall Avenue.

Authorities say that an elderly female identified as Dolores Reese, 77, of Longview was standing on the inside lane of traffic when she was struck by a vehicle.

Officials say weather conditions were not considered a factor in this accident.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.