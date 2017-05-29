1 injured in Smith County wreck

One person was injured Monday in a one-vehicle wreck in Smith County.

About 7:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a one-vehicle wreck on Highway 110, just south of County Road 411 in Smith County. DPS says one person was injured in the crash.

The vehicle caught on fire during the collision. Further details were not immediately available. Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.