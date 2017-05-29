NWS preliminary survey finds evidence of EF-1 tornado in Gregg, Rusk counties

A preliminary survey by a National Weather Service team has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Longview during storms Sunday night.

"We have a definitive path," NWS Meteorologist Matthew Duplantis said. "We have trees on homes and trees on cars."

And with structure damage across Longview, the NWS was able to document a path that tracked northwest to southeast.



The NWS team also says in a preliminary report that a second tornado, and EF-1, touched down two miles west of Easton along Hwy 2906.



The statement by the NWS on the second tornado stated the following:

A weak EF-1 tornado touched down 2 miles west of Easton along Highway 2906 where it began to uproot trees. The tornado continued east along Highway 2906 knocking down several trees with the most noticeable damage in the city of Easton. Several trees were uprooted on homes there. Numerous more trees were uprooted along County Road 2210 heading east out of Easton before the tornado lifted about 3 miles east of Easton. The tornadic storm transitioned into a very long-lasting straight-line wind event here.

The storms left power lines and trees down across East Texas and hundreds of people in the dark.







Regarding the Longview tornado, the NWS said the tornado touched down along Pine Tree Road, just north of West Cheryl Street northwest of Longview. The rest of the statement was as follows:





The tornado proceeded south-southeast through the Tenneryville area knocking down numerous trees in the area. The tornado went just west of the Pine Tree ISD Campus and continued southeast towards Highway 80 uprooting and twisting numerous trees with several landing on homes. The tornado continued southeast towards Greggton where it damaged a few homes along Willow Springs Drive. The tornado crossed Highway 31 and the West Loop 281 where it began to turn more to the east-southeast. The tornado caused the most visible damage along its path where it collapsed a steel dome owned by Komatsu. The tornado continued to the southeast causing mainly tree damage and then lifted along Huntsman Way south of I-20.



"As long as it takes to find where there was tornado damage, that's how long we'll be here," Duplantis said.

The findings are preliminary and are subject to change as crews continue to survey the area.

