NWS preliminary survey finds EF-1 tornado struck Longview area

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

A preliminary survey by a National Weather Service team has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Longview during storms Sunday night.

The storms left power lines and trees down across East Texas and hundreds of people in the dark.

The findings are preliminary and are subject to change as crews continue to survey the area.

