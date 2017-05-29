NWS preliminary survey finds EF-1 tornado struck Longview area

The Longview Police Department is investigating an early morning fatality on May 29, 2017, at 12:11 AM.More >>
One person was injured Monday in a one-vehicle wreck in Smith County.More >>
A preliminary survey by a National Weather Service team has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Longview during storms Sunday night.More >>
Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after Sunday's severe thunderstorms.More >>
