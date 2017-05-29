Monday's Weather: Cloudy and warm with more showers and storms expected by afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees.

Our Memorial Day holiday starting out with some rain down to the south. Temperatures are mild and winds are light this morning. Yesterday's cold front stalled out right over parts of East Texas and that will be the focus for more showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

Chances for severe weather are low today, but one or two isolated heavy storms can not be ruled out. Mostly cloudy and humid much of the day today with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon.

A very unsettled weather pattern this week with chances for rain each and every afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s early Tuesday and the mid 80s by Tuesday afternoon with a few showers and storms possible.

Much the same for Wednesday. An increased chance for scattered storms by the end of the week and those chances carry over into the weekend as well.

