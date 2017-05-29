TJC baseball wins second round game, advances to Word Series semifinals

Although head coach Doug Wren claims there is nothing easy about winning on the big stage, the Tyler Junior College baseball team makes it seem that way. The Apaches picked up their 13th straight win at the national tournament on Saturday with a 10 to 2 victory over Prince George's.More >>
The UT Tyler Patriots had their season end one win shy of a third straight trip to the NCAA Division III Softball Championship Finals after falling 5-3 to No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
