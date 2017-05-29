TJC baseball wins second round game, advances to Word Series semifinals

Although head coach Doug Wren claims there is nothing easy about winning on the big stage, the Tyler Junior College baseball team makes it seem that way.

The Apaches picked up their 13th straight win at the national tournament on Saturday with a 10 to 2 victory over Prince George's. The three time defending national champions played their second round game in Greeneville, Tennessee Sunday night against Niagara County.

Oddly enough, TJC's last world series loss came to the Thunder Wolves in 2012. The Apaches took care of business this time though. With the game tied at one in the top of the eighth inning, Jordan Trahan hit a two RBI double to left center field. TJC took the 3-1 lead, and went onto win 4 to 1.

TJC will now play Cumberland on Monday in the semifinals.



