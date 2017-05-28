City of Tatum without power, residents asked to conserve water

Officials are asking residents of Tatum to conserve water after Sunday storms damaged the city's power supply.

From Rusk County Officials:

A large storm system moved through the northeastern corner of Rusk County Sunday evening leaving Tatum in the dark, damaging homes and blocking roads with downed trees and debris. As of Sunday night, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Tatum fire crews responded to numerous reports of damage caused by trees falling on homes. Trees fell on at least six separate houses in the city of Tatum. Although there was an initial report of at least one person trapped in a home by a tree, fire crews later reported that everyone had been able to get out of all the houses the crews surveyed.

Elderville fire crews are also responding to numerous reports of trees down in the Lake Cherokee area.

First responders will be working throughout the night to remove trees from roads in the area as well as going door to door, checking to make sure everyone is safe.

Tatum remains without power tonight including the city’s water operations, and Mayor Phil Corey is asking residents to conserve water until further notice.

The city has set up and an Emergency Operations Center at the fire station in Tatum. Anyone needing assistance or shelter can contact the Tatum Fire Department at 903-947-2217. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

