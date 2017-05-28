City of Tatum without power, residents asked to conserve water

Although head coach Doug Wren claims there is nothing easy about winning on the big stage, the Tyler Junior College baseball team makes it seem that way. The Apaches picked up their 13th straight win at the national tournament on Saturday with a 10 to 2 victory over Prince George's.More >>
Although head coach Doug Wren claims there is nothing easy about winning on the big stage, the Tyler Junior College baseball team makes it seem that way. The Apaches picked up their 13th straight win at the national tournament on Saturday with a 10 to 2 victory over Prince George's.More >>
The UT Tyler Patriots had their season end one win shy of a third straight trip to the NCAA Division III Softball Championship Finals after falling 5-3 to No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
The UT Tyler Patriots had their season end one win shy of a third straight trip to the NCAA Division III Softball Championship Finals after falling 5-3 to No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
Officials are asking residents of Tatum to conserve water after Sunday storms damaged the city's power supply.More >>
Officials are asking residents of Tatum to conserve water after Sunday storms damaged the city's power supply.More >>
The threat of storms this weekend hasn't stopped law enforcement from patrolling out on the water.More >>
The threat of storms this weekend hasn't stopped law enforcement from patrolling out on the water.More >>
The severe thunderstorms across East Texas on Sunday evening caused power outagesMore >>
The severe thunderstorms across East Texas on Sunday evening caused power outagesMore >>