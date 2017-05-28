High winds rip trees from ground, send them onto Longview roads, homes

It didn't destroy this vehicle, but it dented the right side. (Source: KLTV)

Longview Fire Department is reporting no severe injuries tonight after high winds came through the city, but structure and property damage was easy to see in many neighborhoods.

At the Komatsu Mining Corporation, a large storage dome was destroyed. A spokesman for the company says no one was inside when the building collapsed.

According to SWEPCO, more than 40,000 customers were without power for parts of the night. Richard Stansbery lives in Longview's west, and was home when a tree crashed onto his roof.

"My wife said, 'what was that?' I told her that sounded like a tree coming down!" he said.

Stansbery walked into his backyard to find a large tree snapped and fallen onto his home, knocking out the line that brings power in. He dug his generator out and turned it on to bring power back.

Down the street, a tree blocked Willow Springs Drive at its intersection with Donald Drive. To the east, Sabine Street was blocked by several downed trees. It was the same story on Highway 31, west of Kilgore.

Along South High Street in Longview, resident Mike Sicking was walking up to the window in his apartment when a tree came down.

"All of the trees were swaying," he said.

And one of them came down right next to his car. Limbs scratched and dented part of its right side, but it appears no major damage was done.

As emergency crews continue to canvas the city and clean up, the American Red Cross says they've set up a hotline for anyone who needs assistance. That number is 866-505-4801.

