Power outages, road closures across East Texas

Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after today's severe thunderstorms.

As of 9:36 p.m., Oncor reported more than 500 customers without power in Smith County. Swepco is reporting that more than 60,000 customers are without power in the Harrison, Panola and Gregg County areas. At this time there are numerous power crews are out, but there is no estimated time on how long it will take to restore power. Many roads in the Gregg County area are impassable, because of downed trees and power lines. Drivers are advised to not drive over them, but rather seek an alternative route.

Mobile users click here to view photos.

Wood County Electric Cooperative has reported a total of 68 customers affected. While Upshur Rural Electric is reporting a total of 11,273 power outages.

The City of Gladewater is reporting lights out on Geo Richey Road and Highway 271, drivers are advised to treat this as a four-way stop.

According to TxDOT's spokesperson Rhonda Oaks, traffic is delayed on FM 139 and FM 353 in San Augustine County, as crews are working on clearing up the downed trees.

If anyone has been affected by this evening's storms, Red Cross is advising people to reach out to their 24-hour dispatch number: 866-505-4801

see a map of SWEPCO outages here.

See a map of Oncor outages here.

See a map of Rusk County Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Wood County Electric Cooperative outages here.

See a map of Upshur Rural Electric outages here.

