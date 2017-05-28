Smith Co. deputies continue holiday lake patrol despite storm threat

The threat of storms this weekend hasn't stopped law enforcement from patrolling out on the water.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been patrolling Lake Tyler since Friday. Deputies said traffic on the water has been moderate.

Smith County Patrol Deputy Justin Eakin and his partner have spent their weekend patrolling enforcing the Water Safety Act.



"We're just going to do a quick water safety check, can everybody raise their life jackets if they have them,” Eakin said.



They also check boats for a throw cushion and fire extinguisher. Eakin said it isn’t just equipment they are checking for.



"When we do our water safety checks we are also looking for anything that could impair the driver of the boat whether its alcohol beverages or illicit drugs," Eakin said.



Eakin said boating while intoxicated is fairly common.



"When we feel like they are intoxicated enough to the point where they are a danger to themselves and others we'll bring them back to land and do our field sobriety tests," Eakin said.



Penalties for boating while intoxicated vary but first-time offenders could face a fine up to $2,000 and/or jail time up to 180 days.



Eakin hopes those consequences will be enough motivation for those out on the water to enjoy the holiday responsibly.



"Just go out and have fun but also remember what Memorial Day stand for. For our fallen veterans," Eakin said.



According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Drinking and boating are the cause of most boating fatalities.

Open containers of alcohol are legal on boats, but the boat operators are subject to "boating while intoxicated laws," passengers may also be subject to public intoxication laws.

Weather permitting Monday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office will be back on the lake patrolling along with the Texas Game Wardens.

