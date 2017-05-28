Severe weather warnings for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for several East Texas counties.

According to the NWS, at 3:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Quinlan, or 11 miles northeast of Terrell, moving east at 40 mph. Quarter size hail is possible.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.: Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains and Van Zandt

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.: Anderson; Henderson; Madison; Navarro; Polk; Rains; Travis; Trinity; Van Zandt; Zavala

This story will update as changes occur.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.