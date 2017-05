Severe weather, tornado warnings for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for several East Texas counties.

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:00 p.m. for the following counties: Houston

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 9:30 p.m for the following counties.: Zavala

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties until 12:00 a.m.: Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby.

The NWS has issued a flash flood warning for the following counties until 9:45 p.m. Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m.: Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.: Anderson; Henderson; Madison; Navarro; Polk; Rains; Travis; Trinity; Van Zandt; Zavala

Gregg County officials are reporting several downed power lines and trees across the county. They are advising drivers to please not attempt to cross any roads.

According to Longview PD, there are numerous reports of flooding, trees and power lines down. They are advising drivers to drive carefully and wait for the storm to pass if possible before driving on the roadways.

