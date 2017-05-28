H.S. baseball and softball scores and highlights from Saturday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

H.S. baseball and softball scores and highlights from Saturday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

H.S. softball regional final scores

Class 4A
Game 2: Carthage 2, Krum 1 Final/9 innings
Game 3: Carthage 0, Krum 17 Final

Class 3A
Game 2: Hughes Springs 9, Howe 6 Final
Hughes Springs advances to state tournament

Class 2A
Game 2: Woden 8, Joaquin 5 Final
Game 3: Woden 3, Joaquin 2 Final
Woden advances to state tournament

H.S. baseball regional semifinal scores

Class 3A
Game 2: New Diana 0, Whitesboro 2 Final
New Diana eliminated

Game 2: Central Heights 3, Franklin 2 Final/9 innings
Central Heights advances

Game 2: Beckville 3, Gunter 12 Final
Game 3: Beckville 7, Gunter 6 Final
Beckville advances

Class 2A
Game 2: Groveton 5, Simms Bowie 1 Final
Groveton advances

Class 1A
Game 2: Union Hill 5, Slocum 8 Final
Game 3: N/A

