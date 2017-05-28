Hudson product Kelsee Selman big in Baylor's super regional win

At the Division I level, Baylor and Arizona continued their best of three super regional series.

Former Lufkin Hudson star Kelsee Selman and the Lady Bears faced a must win after losing game one Friday night. Baylor did win 6 to 4, thanks to two go ahead runs in the sixth inning.

Selman got the win in the circle going the complete game while giving up three earned runs and striking out five.



