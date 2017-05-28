Former Lufkin Panther Trey Cumbie helps Houston advance to AAC title game

Press Release

For the fourth straight year, Houston Baseball wins its way into the American Baseball Championship title game in Clearwater, Fla. after earning a convincing 13-3 win over (3) UConn on Saturday in the semifinal round at Spectrum Field.

The Cougars scored five runs in the fifth inning and never let up as they backed their ace starter in Trey Cumbie, who improved to 10-1 on the year with yet, another lights out performance, going 7.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts and only surrendering two hits.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 39-19 overall and 3-0 in American Championship play, while UConn fell to 32-25 overall are have been eliminated from this week's tournament.