TJC baseball opens World Series with blowout win

Press Release



Prince George's Community College falls 10-2 in seven innings to Tyler Junior College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Baseball World Series on Saturday.

Brandon Crosby (Richmond, Va./Atlee, Mechanicsville) paced the Owls (33-14-1) with a 2-for-3 performance with a two-run homer while Thomas Decker III (Grahamsville, N.Y./Tri-Valley) added a hit and a run scored in the loss.

Decker walked to lead off the fifth and came around to score on Crosby's two-run homer to left center for Crosby's fourth homer of the year.

Prince George's will now play the loser of Delta Community College/Niagara County Community College in an elimination game on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Taylor Broadway powered the Apache (38-20) with three hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Jordan Trahan added two hits, two RBIs and a run scored while Jarrod Wells posted two hits and two runs scored, and James Kuykendall allowed two runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts in six innings to pick up the victory.

The three-time defending national champions jumped out to the early advantage and never looked back to earn its sixth-straight opening round win.

After the Owls loaded the bases in the first with two outs and could not push a run across, the Apache posted four runs to take the lead it would not relinquish.

Broadway got the scoring started with an RBI double while a second run touched home on an error on the play. Jarel McDade and Blaze Beason added RBI singles for the four-run lead.

Tyler posted a run in the third when a run crossed the plate courtesy of an error to extend the margin to 5-0 before the Texas program scored three runs in the fourth thanks to a Trahan run-scoring double followed by a pair of errors to allow runs to score for an eight-run advantage.

Crosby momentarily stopped the Apache with a two-run homer to left center in the fifth, but a run scoring on an error and then an RBI single by Trahan gave Tyler a 10-2 lead after five innings and the game ended after seven innings.