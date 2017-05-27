Hunt County Sheriff's Office searching for missing diabetic man

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man from Hunt County.

According to family members, Keith Wells did not come back home after leaving on his four wheeler around noon Friday.

Wells is diabetic and becomes disoriented and weak when his sugar levels are low, according to family members.

Police have been actively searching for Wells since Friday but have only found his four wheeler.

Family members are asking anyone in the Greenville and Caddo Mills areas to contact police if they have seen Wells.

