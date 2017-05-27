Cadaver dogs find nothing, search for missing East Texas teen continues

Cadaver dogs came up with nothing in day two of the search for a missing East Texas teen.

Heather Cannon, 15, has been missing from Athens since 2009.

After receiving a tip from an unnamed source, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began searching an area just off of County Road 4837 in the small community of Larue Thursday night.



"They didn't come up with anything new, so they have already cleared the scene," said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.



Now a team of about 20 investigators, from Henderson County, DPS and the Texas Rangers, are going back over eight acres of land in their search for Heather Cannon.



"We'll send a team of investigators out to do a grid search and then we send another team behind them basically to go over the same property," Hillhouse said.



Cannon was just 15-years-old when she disappeared, a recent tip brought investigators to rural property.

"August 28, 2009 is the last time she was seen. We're looking for evidence to lead us to find her," HIllhouse said.



Hillhouse said there are residents who live on the property they are searching however no arrests have been made in connection to Cannon's disappearance.



"We just have a lot more work to do and hopefully we can get to the bottom of this," Hillhouse said.



Sheriff Hillhouse said this will be a lengthy investigation and says the search could take days or even weeks.

