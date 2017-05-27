Cadaver dogs find nothing, search for missing East Texas teen continues

H.S. softball regional final scoresMore >>
H.S. softball regional final scoresMore >>
UT Tyler will play Virginia Wesleyan at noon on Sunday at the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after the Marlins eliminated Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex to advance for a rematch against the Patriots.More >>
UT Tyler will play Virginia Wesleyan at noon on Sunday at the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after the Marlins eliminated Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex to advance for a rematch against the Patriots.More >>
At the Division I level, Baylor and Arizona continued their best of three super regional series. Former Lufkin Hudson star Kelsee Selman and the Lady Bears faced a must win after losing game one Friday night.More >>
At the Division I level, Baylor and Arizona continued their best of three super regional series. Former Lufkin Hudson star Kelsee Selman and the Lady Bears faced a must win after losing game one Friday night.More >>
For the fourth straight year, Houston Baseball wins its way into the American Baseball Championship title game in Clearwater, Fla. after earning a convincing 13-3 win over (3) UConn on Saturday in the semifinal round at Spectrum Field. The Cougars scored five runs in the fifth inning and never let up as they backed their ace starter in Trey Cumbie, who improved to 10-1 on the year.More >>
For the fourth straight year, Houston Baseball wins its way into the American Baseball Championship title game in Clearwater, Fla. after earning a convincing 13-3 win over (3) UConn on Saturday in the semifinal round at Spectrum Field. The Cougars scored five runs in the fifth inning and never let up as they backed their ace starter in Trey Cumbie, who improved to 10-1 on the year.More >>
Prince George's Community College falls 10-2 in seven innings to Tyler Junior College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Baseball World Series on Saturday.More >>
Prince George's Community College falls 10-2 in seven innings to Tyler Junior College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Baseball World Series on Saturday.More >>