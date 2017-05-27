'No Refusal' policy to run through Monday

The policy runs through the end of Monday. (Source: Tyler Police Department)

Memorial Day Weekend is underway and law enforcement is keeping an extra eye out for drunk drivers.

The Tyler Police Department says drivers arrested for suspicion of drunk driving will be required to submit to a breath or blood test. If a driver refuses, police say they will obtain an immediate search warrant to have blood drawn at the Smith County Jail.

The 'No Refusal' policy runs through the end of Monday.

