Boy Scout troops plant flags at military graves

Troops from all over Smith County participated. (Source: KLTV)

Several Boy Scout Troops placed American flags at the graves of East Texas veterans on Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day.

"We did our duty to God and country," Troop 335 Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Osburn said.

Around 50 scouts from all over Smith County fanned out through the grounds and pinned flags into the soil at headstones and grave markers. It's been an annual event for nearly a decade.

"This is the service we do," Osburn said.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.