West Marshall Avenue in Longview reopened after wreck knocks down power line

Part of West Marshall Avenue in Longview was shut down after a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon.

W Marshall Ave is shut down due to accident. — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) May 27, 2017

According to the Longview Police Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of West Marshall Avenue and Leland Street.

Police said one vehicle struck a power line, causing the power line to fall on West Marshall Avenue.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Accident reported with injuries at W Marshall Ave / Leland St — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) May 27, 2017

West Marshall Avenue has been reopened.

