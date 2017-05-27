West Marshall Avenue in Longview reopened after wreck knocks do - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

West Marshall Avenue in Longview reopened after wreck knocks down power line

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Part of West Marshall Avenue in Longview was shut down after a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Longview Police Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of West Marshall Avenue and Leland Street. 

Police said one vehicle struck a power line, causing the power line to fall on West Marshall Avenue. 

At least one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. 

West Marshall Avenue has been reopened. 

