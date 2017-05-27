Henderson County Sheriff: cadaver dogs brought out in search for missing teen

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says cadaver dogs will join in the manual search this morning of a wooded area in Henderson County in connection to missing teen Heather Cannon.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, began searching an area just off of County Road 4837 in the small community of Larue on Thursday night.

Cannon who is from Athens was 15 years old when she went missing.

Hillhouse says an unnamed source led him to seek answers to the missing teen's case at the thickly wooded area. Cannon has been missing since August 2009.

