Titus County officials investigating after fatal crash

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says cadaver dogs will join in the manual search this morning of a wooded area in Henderson County in connection to missing teen Heather Cannon.More >>
A one-vehicle crash in Titus County has left one dead and others injured.More >>
UT Tyler pitcher Alaina Kissinger threw a complete-game shutout where her team gave her an 8-0 lead before she delivered her first pitch in a 13-0 win over Amherst College on Friday as the Patriots improved to 2-0 in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons will attempt to cap her historic career with a third national title and seventh all-America honor when she competes in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.More >>
A young East Texas man is trying to change a Smith County ordinance which allows pet owners to tether their dogs.More >>
