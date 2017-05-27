UT-Tyler softball wins in blowout fashion at World Series

Press Release



UT Tyler pitcher Alaina Kissinger threw a complete-game shutout where her team gave her an 8-0 lead before she delivered her first pitch in a 13-0 win over Amherst College on Friday as the Patriots improved to 2-0 in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

The Patriots (46-6) will not play on Saturday after opening the tournament with two wins and will return to action again at noon on Sunday against the winner of Virginia Wesleyan and Illinois Wesleyan. Those two teams play an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, while Amherst (34-11) and Williams College play an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. with that winner to face St. John Fisher at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

UT Tyler is one win away from reaching its third straight NCAA DIII Championship Final after cruising to the run-shortened win over Amherst where the Patriots scored eight runs on five hits and too advantage of two errors in the first inning. Kaylee Prather would bat twice in the inning, leading off with a single and scoring the game’s first run with an RBI single by Cheyenne Thompson. A walk and hit batter loaded the bases with no outs when Mel Hinojosa was hit to bring home another run. A Bianca Van Vlerah single made it 3-0 and Whitney Romero was hit with the bases loaded to bring home another run.

Prather, who is now hitting .509 this season with 88 total hits, was 3-for-4 with three RBI in the game and scored two runs. She drove home Van Vlerah with a single through the right side of the infield and was followed once again by Thompson who singled to left to score Lexi Ackroyd who had reached on a fielder’s choice that gave her an RBI when Hinojosa scored. Thompson finished the game 3-for-4 with four RBI after adding a two-run single in the fourth inning to cap scoring. UT Tyler led 11-0 after two innings with Ackroyd taking a bases-loaded walk for the ninth run of the game and then Prather bringing home two with a single that scored Romero and Van Vlerah who was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Kissinger (26-2) had four strikeouts and scattered four hits in the game that takes her career record 70-4. A senior from Telephone she now has 104 strikeouts this season and 392 in her career. The complete game against Amherst was her 16th of the year and she now has 27 shutouts in her career. Through two starting in OKC, Kissinger has eight strikeouts and one run allowed in two wins and 10 1/3 innings.

Prather and Thompson have five hits each already in Oklahoma City with Thompson leading the team with five RBI and Prather having three RBI and three runs scored in the wins over Virginia Wesleyan and Amherst. UT Tyler has now scored double-digit runs in nine games this season and has outscored opponents by a 17-1 margin in the tournament and 391-90 throughout the season.

A win on Sunday would send the Patriots to Monday where the best-of-three Championship Finals are set to being at 1 p.m. with the second game to follow at 3:30 p.m. The if-necessary game would be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to crown a national champion.