East Texan gunning for back to back national championships

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Press Release

UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons will attempt to cap her historic career with a third national title and seventh all-America honor when she competes in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

A White Oak native, Simmons is the defending NCAA DIII National Champion in the event and is a three-time all-America in the hammer. She also has three NCAA Indoor All-America honors and won the 2017 NCAA DIII Indoor Weight Throw Championship. She won the national championship last season with a throw of 59.13 meters and set a new NCAA DIII record this year when she had a mark of 63.08 meters at the University of Houston.

“Everything that I’ve trained for comes down to these last six throws,” Simmons said. “And I’m ready for it. I’m going to be nervous that morning and the night before. I’m going to have to talk myself into sleeping for hours before that night. But I will go to sleep and I will wake up the next morning and will eat my cinnamon raisin bagel with peanut butter and jelly and I’ll go compete. And everything will be OK.”

Simmons, who started her collegiate career by winning the UT Tyler Marc Randle Classic with a throw of 45.01 meters on March 7, 2014, is the only student-athlete in UT Tyler history to win multiple national championships. She was named the USTFCCCA South/Southeast Field Athlete of the Year and won the American Southwest Conference hammer and discus this season.

