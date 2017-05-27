East Texan gunning for back to back national championships

UT Tyler pitcher Alaina Kissinger threw a complete-game shutout where her team gave her an 8-0 lead before she delivered her first pitch in a 13-0 win over Amherst College on Friday as the Patriots improved to 2-0 in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
UT Tyler pitcher Alaina Kissinger threw a complete-game shutout where her team gave her an 8-0 lead before she delivered her first pitch in a 13-0 win over Amherst College on Friday as the Patriots improved to 2-0 in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
The new head football coach for Lindale ISD says he's 'thankful' and 'fortunate' after he was promoted from defensive coordinator.More >>
The new head football coach for Lindale ISD says he's 'thankful' and 'fortunate' after he was promoted from defensive coordinator.More >>
UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons will attempt to cap her historic career with a third national title and seventh all-America honor when she competes in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.More >>
UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons will attempt to cap her historic career with a third national title and seventh all-America honor when she competes in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.More >>
Down by one in the bottom of the 10th inning, Stephen F. Austin freshman Josh Campbell sent a hard single to up the middle and pinch runner Chad Dunlop tried to score the game-tying run from second only to see New Orleans shortstop Aaron Palmer recover from knocking the ball down and throw out Dunlop at the plate which ended the `Jacks' season in a 4-3 loss in a Southland Conference Tournament elimination game at Constellation Field Thursday morning.More >>
Down by one in the bottom of the 10th inning, Stephen F. Austin freshman Josh Campbell sent a hard single to up the middle and pinch runner Chad Dunlop tried to score the game-tying run from second only to see New Orleans shortstop Aaron Palmer recover from knocking the ball down and throw out Dunlop at the plate which ended the `Jacks' season in a 4-3 loss in a Southland Conference Tournament elimination game at Constellation Field Thursday morning.More >>