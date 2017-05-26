East Texan gaining national attention for anti-tethering petition

A young East Texas man is trying to change a Smith County ordinance which allows pet owners to tether their dogs. Less than two weeks after starting a petition, he already has the support of over 80,000 people nationwide.

Josh Kroontje was inspired to start the petition by a dog his neighbors keep tethered in their front lawn.



"The dog was on the leash as a puppy and I watched it grow and grow, and now it’s been almost two years. I feel really guilty because I feel like I’m not trying hard enough to do something for it,” Kroontje said.



The current Texas law prohibits pet owners from tethering their dogs for more than three hours a day, but Kroontjes petition aims to eliminate tethering completely in Smith County.



LeKisha Stinecipher works with Smith County Animal Control and says if a person is breaking a tethering ordinance, it doesn’t necessarily mean the dog will be taken away. When Animal Control is called for a complaint, they began an investigation and take the animals health records into consideration.



"We have a lot of hunting dogs that it’s difficult to have them inside, but I agree, they don’t need to be out 24/7," said Stinecipher.



Kroontje says his petition isn’t about getting people in trouble, “it is about creating a better and more enriched life for the dog.”

Kroontje plans to send the petition to local county commissioners.

You can sign the petition here: http://www.thepetitionsite.com/559/384/448/end-the-247-tethering-of-dogs-in-smith-county-texas.-love-our-pets/

The Smith County Animal Shelter will host an adoption event June 17. For information you can visit their website: http://www.smith-county.com/Law/Sheriff/Divisions/AnimalControl/Default.aspx

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.