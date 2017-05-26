Driver taken to hospital after crashing into ditch in Gregg County

According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, a man was transported to the hospital after a wreck Friday evening.



DPS troopers at the scene said the preliminary report will show the man, who was driving a silver car, was headed north on FM 2207. They say he overcorrected from the left side of the road to the right side, ran into a ditch and crashed.



The driver had to be extracted from the car, and was taken to a local hospital. No further information is available about his condition.

