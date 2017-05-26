Henderson County authorities continue search for teen missing since 2009

A possible break in an 8-year-old missing person case had investigators scouring an East Texas wooded area Thursday and Friday.



The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, began searching an area just off of County Road 4837 in the small community

of Larue Thursday night, and remain on the search Friday.



Authorities say that search is in connection with the 2009 disappearance of then-15-year-old Heather Cannon of Athens.



Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says an unnamed source led him to seek answers to an the missing teen's case at the thickly wooded

area.



"We got some information in reference to a 2009 missing persons case. Got it yesterday, and prepared an affidavit for a search warrant, out here

actively searching the property. It is connected to a case we've been investigating since 2009. We're looking for any clue we can out here; we've got a team of 20-25 officers doing grid searches," the sheriff said.

Heather Cannon has been missing since August 2009.



"It is linked to that case, and that's what led us out here today," Hillhouse said.



Hillhouse says his office has worked several leads over the years, but nothing panned out.



"Tremendous amount of work, and we've had leads in the past that turned out to be not good information," he says.



The difficulty is the terrain. The eight acres is covered thickly in woods and brush. The sheriff is hoping they can find something, somewhere, that

can tell them what happened to Heather Cannon, and that makes it slow going.



"Right now we're in the early stages; it's going to be a lengthy investigation and a lengthy search," said the sheriff.



"We're out here looking to see if this will lead us to the next level, and see if we can find her. That's the ultimate goal, is to find her. We haven't

had any luck as of yet, but we'll keep looking," Botie says.



Sheriff Hillhouse said the attorney general's office and the Texas Rangers have been involved in the open case since Heather Cannon went missing

in 2009.



The sheriff’s office says the search could take days or even weeks.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.