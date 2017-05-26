Four men arrested in undercover operation, soliciting minors online in Gregg County

Four men have been arrested and charged, in Gregg County, for online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct, according to Longview Police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officials began an undercover investigation into a mobile dating application using the undercover persona of 15-year-old children.

On Tuesday, a fourth man was arrested in connection with the undercover operation.

Nehemias Pineda, 27, of Tyler was arrested on May 23, on one count of Online Solicitation of a minor. He allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 15-year-old female child. He is accused of soliciting the "female child" to meet him at a predetermined location for the purpose of engaging in deviant sexual activity.

Nehemias Pineda was arrested on site, at that predetermined location in Longview, and was taken into custody by investigators. During an interview with officials he confessed to communicating in a sexually explicit manner with a person he believed to be 15, and also admitted to traveling to meet the "female child."

Nehemias Pineda was booked into the Gregg County Jail and bonded out after posting $10,000.

Shane Jeffery Chapman, 32, of Hallsville was arrested Monday. Chapman is charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct and unlawful carry of a handgun. According to the probable cause affidavit, Chapman communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover persona of a 15-year-old female child, via email and text. Chapman is accused of soliciting the "child" to meet for purposes of engaging in "deviant sexual activity." The defendant advised he would be arriving in a truck at the predetermined meeting location, in Longview.

The defendant was arrested upon arrival. According to the affidavit, Chapman confessed in an interview that he communicated with a person, he believed to be a 15-year-old female child, and to traveling to meet the "child" for sex.

Chapman was taken to the Gregg County Jail. His bonds total $15,000.

According to the affidavit, Johnny Houston, 49, of Gilmer was arrested Monday. He allegedly communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover agent, posing as a male 15-year-old child. Houston solicited the "male child" to meet for purposes of engaging in sexual activity. The defendant set up a predetermined meeting location in Longview and was arrested upon arrival.

The affidavit states that during an interview, Houston admitted to traveling to the predetermined meeting location for purposes of engaging in sexual activity.

Houston is currently in the Gregg County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct and a possession charge. His bonds total $15,000

According to the affidavit, during a conversation that took place via the mobile dating application, Joaquin Pineda, 29, of Henderson, communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover persona of a 15-year-old male child. Joaquin Pineda solicited the "male child" to meet for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

A predetermined meeting spot was set up in Longview. The defendant arrived and was arrested, Monday, on site. Joaquin Pineda declined to be interviewed by officials. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct and bonded out after posting $10,000.

Related: 3 arrested in undercover operation for soliciting minors online in Gregg County

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.