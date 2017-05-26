Memorial Day weekend events in East Texas

Memorial Day is often celebrated as a long weekend to have fun with family and friends and to kick off summer, but we also remember that it's intended to remember those who died in service to our country in the military. Here are some events for those who want to observe the holiday either way.



Tyler:



Memorial Day service at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home - May 29, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - 12053 Hwy 64W.



Memorial Day Murph run and cookout: Monday from 9 a.m. until noon. Details here. 1906 Capital Drive.



Memorial Day Picnic with Kerygma Church - Faulkner Park on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. - Grilling, games like football and cornhole. Church providing hot dogs, bring your favorite side. Bring sunscreen, bug spray, chairs, life jacket for kayaking, water shoes, blankets, etc. Details here.



Longview:



Gregg County Memorial Day service- in front of courthouse on Methvin Street - 11 a.m.

Memorial Day Luau Party - Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive. 5:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.



Kilgore



Ceremony at U.S. Veterans Monument in Harris Street Park, 100 Harris Street. 9 a.m.



Canton:



Memorial Day "Murph" to honor fallen heroes. Run one mile, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, run one mile. $5 entry fee or donation. All proceeds will go to apkcharities.org who support veterans and the special forces community in honor of CPT Andrew Pederson Keel. Monday at 9 a.m.



Whitehouse



Freedom in the Park - Saturday, May 27 10 a.m.-10 p.m. - Whitehouse City Park - car show, vendors, food, kids activities, live music and fireworks - free admission

Chandler



Saturday from 4-7 p.m. - Memorial Day crawfish boil and cookout - Lake Palestine Gateway Park - 1300 State Hwy 31 East - Click here for details.



Rusk



Fair on the Square 2017 - Arts and crafts booths, food vendors, who let the dogs out race, music, games and more. Saturday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on the square downtown.



Mineola



Memorial Day observance at noon at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church. MHS junior historians will read and remember causalties from WW1.



Quitman



Memorial Day event at 11:30 a.m. to noon at the NE grounds of the court house. Flag ceremony, playing of Taps, speaker John Schwing, a Korean War veteran.



Rusk County



Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. - VFW post 8535 - 1515 Whipporwill Avenue in Henderson.



Upshur County



Memorial Day ceremony - 9 a.m. at the UC Courthouse, 100 West Tyler Street in Gilmer



Harrison County



Memorial Day service - 11 a.m. Monday at Marshall Mall downtown.



Panola County



Ceremony at Old Historic Jail, 211 N. Shelby, at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Carthage.



