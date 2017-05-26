Vehicle burglary: The bad guys might be watching you park

Hide your stuff before you park, according to police. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Longview police are working a dozen vehicle burglaries that happened in various areas of Longview. They offer the usual advice about locking your doors and keeping valuables hidden, but they say it’s also about timing.

From May 18 to the 22, there were 12 vehicle burglaries around Longview in residential areas as well as parking lots. Sgt. Shane McCarter with LPD says some potential thieves may be scoping you out before you even get out of your car.

“If you’re hiding your valuables, if you wait until the very minute that you show up at the location where you’re fixing to be gone for 15, 20, 30 minutes, and you hide your stuff right then, that’s the point where these criminals that are watching know exactly where to break in to break into a car, know whose car that they can hit and where they’ve got to reach in order to take your valuables and be gone in a heartbeat,” McCarter said.

He suggests hiding your stuff before you park. Often though, it’s just the obvious.

“I think sometimes we as a community end up getting a little on the lazy side. We get in a hurry. We jump out of our cars and we leave them unlocked. In comparison, over this last weekend 75 percent of the burglaries that we had were from unlocked vehicles,” McCarter pointed out.

Something like that happened to Russell Shipwash. It was years ago, but he says he learned a valuable lesson.

“I was on an industrial plant site, inside a guarded facility on their parking lot and someone opened up my toolbox and carried off most of my hand tools,” Shipwash revealed.

He has since upgraded to a locking tool box in his truck.

The best advice from police is to be proactive.

“Not only do you want to take, hide and lock your stuff, but at the same point, as a community we want to be observant. We want be looking around and see who’s watching what,“ McCarter added.

He says if it looks suspicious, call it in.

McCarter also points out that potential burglars often don’t have a problem breaking a car window, but they may walk from car to car checking for unlocked doors. Longview Police did make an arrest this week, potentially solving two of the burglaries.

