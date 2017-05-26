First Alert Weather Days from Saturday P.M. through Monday

First Alert Weather Day(s) from Saturday PM through Monday

A disruptive weather pattern will likely begin late on Saturday over the northern sections of East Texas with scattered strong thunderstorms over the northern 1/3 of East Texas, generally north of I-20.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern sections (along and north of I-20) under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms starting late on Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday morning.

A SLIGHT RISK will be in effect for most of East Texas from Sunday morning through Monday morning and possibly beyond that for a short time. Late on Sunday evening, more storms are likely to start forming over the central sections of East Texas and then continue to hang around through Monday.

Now, on Monday, most of the storms are likely to be over areas south of I-20, but a few may remain for a few hours.

Most of these storms are expected to be isolated in nature with large hail and gusty thunderstorm winds being the greatest threat.

These storms are not likely to persist through this entire period. Late Saturday into early Sunday morning for the northern areas and then scattered to isolated through some of the evening hours on Sunday and should remain scattered/isolated on Monday as well.

Once again, the greatest threat in these isolated storms will be some pockets of large hail and strong, gusty thunderstorm winds. Isolated tornadoes and some minor flash flooding are not out of the question, but are currently at a low risk.

