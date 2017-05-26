Man arrested in connection with fatal 2016 road rage shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2016 road rage shooting.

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Son Duong, 32, of Grand Prairie, was arrested Thursday. Duong is currently in the Arlington Jail on drug charges along with multiple warrants related to the murder of Ryan Mullee, the sheriff's office said.

Mullee, 39, of Lindale, died Feb. 22, 2016, during a shooting on Interstate 20, near Tank Farm Road.

Ryan Mullee, 39, of Lindale died Friday in the shooting, which occurred about 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 20, near Tank Farm Road.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said Mullee died from a gunshot wound to the head.

"The investigation has been a 14-month multi-agency investigation," the sheriff's office said, adding that the investigation included the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Smith County Sheriff's Office, Canton Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, Arlington Police Department, ATF and the US Marshals.

Duong was arrested at a location on Airport Freeway in Bedford, according to judicial records.

Duong will be transported to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office after his release from Arlington Police Department. He is held on $106,000 bond.

RELATED:

+Van Zandt County road rage victim identified

+I-20 road rage victim remembered by daughter, father

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.