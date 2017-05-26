Tree downs power line at Sam's Club, electricity expected to be - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tree downs power line at Sam's Club, electricity expected to be out for hours

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: KLTV staff Source: KLTV staff
Source: KLTV staff Source: KLTV staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Crews are responding to a power line down at Sam's Club in Tyler. 

According to officials, they responded to the incident at around 12:30 p.m., after reports that a tree had fallen down on the power lines.

At this moment, part of Sam’s gas station is blocked off until repairs are done, which officials say could take a couple of hours.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly