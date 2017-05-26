Search ongoing in Henderson County 2009 missing person case

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation in regards to a lead in a missing teenager case.

Today they are searching an 8 acres area, near Laure, TX, in connection with the 2009 disappearance of Heather Cannon.

Heather Cannon has been missing since August 2009. She was 15 at the time of her disappearance. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says that his department is working a lead that they hope will lead them to Heather. They are searching the LaRue area on CR 4837, Hillhouse confirmed.

Hillhouse said the attorney general's office and the Texas Rangers have been involved in the still-open case since she went missing in 2009.

Her mother, Melissa Bracey Hardwick, has maintained a page called "Please help find Heather Danielle Cannon" on Facebook for years, and still posts asking for prayers for her daughter's return.

