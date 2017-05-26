Lindale ISD new head football coach 'thankful,' 'fortunate' to l - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale ISD new head football coach 'thankful,' 'fortunate' to lead Eagles

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Chris Cochran (Source: Lindale ISD, Facebook) Chris Cochran (Source: Lindale ISD, Facebook)
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

The new head football coach for Lindale ISD says he's 'thankful' and 'fortunate' after he was promoted from defensive coordinator.

The district officially announced the news Friday, naming Coach Chris Cochran, the school's defensive coordinator, as head football coach.

Cochran has been the defensive coordinator for the Eagles for the past two years.

“I am so thankful to have the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at Lindale,” Cochran said.

