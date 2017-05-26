Man who robbed Tyler pizza restaurant receives 6 life sentences

The man accused of robbing a pizza restaurant, and injuring several people, was handed down 6 life sentences in a Smith County Courtroom today.

Freddy Lee Criss, 55, of Dallas was arrested in December of 2016 for robbing Rotolos Pizza in Tyler.

The robbery occurred as employees were closing up for the night. Criss reportedly came through the back door, forced everyone to the ground, struck several people with a gun and demanded money.

After taking money from the register, he allegedly placed employees in the cooler and made them count to 100.

As Police arrived at the restaurant, Criss fled in his vehicle. He later crashed and tried to escape on foot, according to authorities.

Police say several of the victims at Rotolos sustained minor injuries during the robbery.

According to General Manager Nathan Rhyne, Criss was a former employee.

Criss was indicted on January 26, in the 241st Judicial District Court of Smith County, with five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading arrest.

Criss was given five life sentences for the aggravated robbery charges and one life sentence for evading arrest.

Criss had an extensive history of aggravated robbery charges dating back 33 years. He plans on appealing the sentences.

