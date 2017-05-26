Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm & windy. Highs near 90 with wind gusts up to 30 mph

Earlier this week our highs were in the 70s, but today we begin our day with temperatures in the 70s. The warm start to the day is just a preview of the very warm temperatures this afternoon. Winds are blowing in from the south. Wind speeds will be quite gusty, flowing at about 15-20 mph, gusting close to 30 mph. Not a lot of sun will be seen across East Texas today. Expect mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon could offer a few more breaks in the cloud cover, giving the region partly cloudy skies. The sunshine may not be abundant, but the heat will be. Highs are expected to be near 90 by the peak of the daytime heating.

Our next cold front will move in on Sunday. Expect showers and storms, especially during the evening/overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a slight risk, which is category 2 out of 5, with 5 being the highest potential for severe weather. Scattered thunderstorms associated with large hail and high winds are possible for Sunday.

Get ready to see clouds for the next 7 days. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the forecast as we head into the new work week. After the front passes on Sunday, we will still hang on to slim rain chances, at about 30%, for the majority of the next work week. Hang on to your umbrellas, but feel free to leave the sunglasses at home.

