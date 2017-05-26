H.S. baseball and softball playoff scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

H.S. baseball and softball playoff scores

High school baseball scores from Thursday night. High school baseball scores from Thursday night.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

H.S. baseball regional semifinal scores from Thursday:

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Beckville 3, Gunter 2 Final (9 inn.)

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Central Heights 4, Franklin 0 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Woden 2, Overton 0 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Groveton 5, Simms Bowie 1 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Union Hill 8, Slocum 7 Final

H.S. softball regional final scores from Thursday:

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Carthage 0, Krum 5 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series:Hughes Springs 8, Howe 3 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Woden 1, Joaquin 3 Final

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Chris Cochran accepts head football coach position at Lindale ISD

    Chris Cochran accepts head football coach position at Lindale ISD

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-05-26 04:20:23 GMT

    Lindale ISD has a new head football coach as of Thursday. 

    More >>

    Lindale ISD has a new head football coach as of Thursday. 

    More >>

  • UT-Tyler softball opens DIII World Series with win

    UT-Tyler softball opens DIII World Series with win

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-26 04:04:56 GMT
    UT-Tyler softball wins its opening game at the national tournament.UT-Tyler softball wins its opening game at the national tournament.

    Cheyenne Thompson and Whitney Romero each hit solo home runs and Alaina Kissinger and Miranda Leal were brilliant in the pitcher’s circle to lead No. 4 UT Tyler to a 4-1 win over No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on the opening day of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

    More >>

    Cheyenne Thompson and Whitney Romero each hit solo home runs and Alaina Kissinger and Miranda Leal were brilliant in the pitcher’s circle to lead No. 4 UT Tyler to a 4-1 win over No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on the opening day of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly