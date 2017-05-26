H.S. baseball and softball playoff scores

High school baseball scores from Thursday night.

H.S. baseball regional semifinal scores from Thursday:

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Beckville 3, Gunter 2 Final (9 inn.)

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Central Heights 4, Franklin 0 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Woden 2, Overton 0 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Groveton 5, Simms Bowie 1 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Union Hill 8, Slocum 7 Final



H.S. softball regional final scores from Thursday:

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Carthage 0, Krum 5 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series:Hughes Springs 8, Howe 3 Final

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Woden 1, Joaquin 3 Final