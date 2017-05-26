East Texan hoping to bring Arena football to Tyler

If East Texas native Jon Lyles can execute his plan of attack, then Tyler will be home to an arena football team by 2019.

There have been several other attempts to bring indoor football to the region, but they have been widely unsuccessful. Lyles though seems to have his ducks in a row. It also doesn't hurt the Arp native is an arena football guru.



Lyles is currently the associate head coach for the Shanghai Skywalkers in the China Arena Football League and has been around

the game for almost a dozen years. With that said, Lyles feels good about bringing a successful franchise to the Rose City.



