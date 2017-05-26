East Texan hoping to bring Arena football to Tyler

Lindale ISD has a new head football coach as of Thursday.More >>
Cheyenne Thompson and Whitney Romero each hit solo home runs and Alaina Kissinger and Miranda Leal were brilliant in the pitcher’s circle to lead No. 4 UT Tyler to a 4-1 win over No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on the opening day of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
The Tyler Independent School District has confirmed Robert E. Lee High School's head football coach has resigned.More >>
Down by one in the bottom of the 10th inning, Stephen F. Austin freshman Josh Campbell sent a hard single to up the middle and pinch runner Chad Dunlop tried to score the game-tying run from second only to see New Orleans shortstop Aaron Palmer recover from knocking the ball down and throw out Dunlop at the plate which ended the `Jacks' season in a 4-3 loss in a Southland Conference Tournament elimination game at Constellation Field Thursday morning.More >>
