East Texan hoping to bring Arena football to Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texan hoping to bring Arena football to Tyler

Jon Lyles hopes to bring an arena football team to Tyler. Jon Lyles hopes to bring an arena football team to Tyler.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

If East Texas native Jon Lyles can execute his plan of attack, then Tyler will be home to an arena football team by 2019.

There have been several other attempts to bring indoor football to the region, but they have been widely unsuccessful. Lyles though seems to have his ducks in a row. It also doesn't hurt the Arp native is an arena football guru.

Lyles is currently the associate head coach for the Shanghai Skywalkers in the China Arena Football League and has been around
the game for almost a dozen years. With that said, Lyles feels good about bringing a successful franchise to the Rose City.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Chris Cochran accepts head football coach position at Lindale ISD

    Chris Cochran accepts head football coach position at Lindale ISD

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-05-26 04:20:23 GMT

    Lindale ISD has a new head football coach as of Thursday. 

    More >>

    Lindale ISD has a new head football coach as of Thursday. 

    More >>

  • UT-Tyler softball opens DIII World Series with win

    UT-Tyler softball opens DIII World Series with win

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-26 04:04:56 GMT
    UT-Tyler softball wins its opening game at the national tournament.UT-Tyler softball wins its opening game at the national tournament.

    Cheyenne Thompson and Whitney Romero each hit solo home runs and Alaina Kissinger and Miranda Leal were brilliant in the pitcher’s circle to lead No. 4 UT Tyler to a 4-1 win over No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on the opening day of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

    More >>

    Cheyenne Thompson and Whitney Romero each hit solo home runs and Alaina Kissinger and Miranda Leal were brilliant in the pitcher’s circle to lead No. 4 UT Tyler to a 4-1 win over No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan on the opening day of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly