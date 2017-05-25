Restaurant Reports: One pizza place, 18 demerits - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: One pizza place, 18 demerits

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Only one restaurant in this week's report:

In Tyler, 

Pizza Hut #2890 at 1812 South Broadway.

Inspector observed employee not properly wash and sanitize hands before touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. (unclean)
Ready to eat food contaminated by raw Temperature Control Safety food. (danger)
Food temperature violations found, being held above 41 degrees less than 4 hours. (thermometer) 
Facility does not have water for washing hands, preparing food, or cleaning equipment/utensils. Voluntary suspension of food preparation. (danger)

Total demerits: 18

