Henderson Co. sheriff investigating lead in case of teen missing since 2009

Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials say they are investigating a lead in a missing teenager case.

Heather Cannon has been missing since August 2009. She was 15 at the time of her disappearance. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says that his department is working a lead Thursday night that they hope will lead them to Heather. They are searching the LaRue area on CR 4837, Hillhouse confirmed.



Hillhouse said the attorney general's office and the Texas Rangers have been involved in the still-open case since she went missing in 2009.



Her mother, Melissa Bracey Hardwick, has maintained a page called "Please help find Heather Danielle Cannon" on Facebook for years, and still posts asking for prayers for her daughter's return.

