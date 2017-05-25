Waterworks report from the First Alert Weather Center

Getting through one fire station parking lot in Longview has become somewhat like running a gauntlet. Jamey Boyum gives you a bird's eye view of the avian challenge.

It's been a wet few weeks here in East Texas. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know whether you can expect to dry out this weekend. He'll explain when he presents the forecast for the weather where you live.

Speaking of weekend plans. We have a new Restaurant Report that may help you decide where you eat out this weekend.

