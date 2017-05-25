Chris Cochran accepts head football coach position at Lindale IS - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Chris Cochran accepts head football coach position at Lindale ISD

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

Lindale ISD has a new head football coach as of Thursday. 

Chris Cochran confirms that he has been promoted to head football coach for the school district.

Cochran had been the Eagles' defensive coordinator under Head Coach Mike Meador the past two years. Meador resigned after 11 years at the helm.

