Chris Cochran accepts head football coach position at Lindale ISD

Down by one in the bottom of the 10th inning, Stephen F. Austin freshman Josh Campbell sent a hard single to up the middle and pinch runner Chad Dunlop tried to score the game-tying run from second only to see New Orleans shortstop Aaron Palmer recover from knocking the ball down and throw out Dunlop at the plate which ended the `Jacks' season in a 4-3 loss in a Southland Conference Tournament elimination game at Constellation Field Thursday morning.