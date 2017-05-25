Bill to allow feral hog hunts from hot air balloons headed to Texas governor

A new way of fighting the battle against feral hogs in Texas could have hunters taking aim from above.



Wednesday night,Texas lawmakers approved hunting both feral hogs and coyotes from hot air balloons.Texas has a population of an estimated two million feral hogs.This new hunting twist may be attractive in East Texas for both hunters and balloon pilots.



The state already allows shooting feral hogs from helicopters. Now shooting from a balloon is something hunters like Spencer Morgan in Longview can't wait for.



"I'm excited! I think it's impressive. It's a whole new avenue for hog hunters," he says.



"Believe it or not, I got a call requesting I take them up feral hog hunting a few minutes ago," says balloon pilot and Great Texas balloon Race founder Dr. Bill Bussey.





Helicopter hunts can be expensive and difficult for hunters to steady on a target. But balloons are quiet, and offer a stable shooting platform.



"A stable shooting platform, less movement than a helicopter. And plus you can cover a lot of ground for little or no fuel. You're using the wind," Spencer says.



"I've seen a lot of feral hogs [while] flying balloons. They don't seem to be frightened of the balloons. It's one with the air. There's no vibrations," Bussey says.



Bussey adds that this could be a boon for balloon owners.



"I foresee someone specializing in that," he says.



The growing feral hog population causes millions in damages to crops every year, which is why the state is allowing year 'round hunting.



"You still have to have a license, but you can hunt year 'round, day or night," Morgan says.



Licensing and rules will be a big part of the effort.



"Safety is number one always. You've got to be careful where and when you shoot," says Bussey.



Through this, the state hopes they'll come up with something that works.



"I want to do it as soon as I can," says Spencer.

The balloon hunting bill now goes to Governor Greg Abbott.

