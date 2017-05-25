East Texan seniors place flags upon veterans graves as token of remembrance

With Memorial Day right around the corner, some East Texas senior citizens took the time to remember the fallen veterans, by placing flags upon their graves.
Residents of Buckner Westminster Senior Living Community went out to the Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Longview. Placing an American Flag on each of the veteran’s grave.
For the seniors, many who lived through World War II and had family members in combat, they felt the effort was their duty.
Eunice Nettles, remembers her husband as she states, “My husband was working in the oilfield and when Pearl Harbor was bombed, he and two buddies torn out to Tyler to go and whoop them.”
Several of the Buckner residents, who turned out the place the flags, were veterans themselves.
