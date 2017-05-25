Buyers at Tyler farmers market say freshness, price big lures

Straight from the farm to the consumer - that's the ideology shared by organizers of the East Texas State Fair Farmers Market.

Thursday, customers came from all across the city to purchase fresh products on display. Tables full of squash, tomatoes and peaches were laid out for perusal at the market, located at 815 North Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

Some visitors came for the fresh produce, but others say the price was also a lure.

"If I went to the store, I'd be looking at $60, if not more," said Mary Alex, gesturing to her bags.

The farmers market is open Thursday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

They're open at the fairgrounds, at 2112 W. Front Street, Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.